CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Holdings Lifted by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSWI stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,770. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,922 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSWI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.