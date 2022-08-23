CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $57,494.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,447.79 or 0.99975040 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00023973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00264409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00054721 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001037 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

