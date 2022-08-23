Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.14

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 4431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYXT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Insider Transactions at Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $227,208.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,616.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $227,208.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,616.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $650,810.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,913.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,318 shares of company stock worth $1,762,105. Insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,256 shares during the period. BC Partners Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,816,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,080,000 after acquiring an additional 473,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,508,000.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Further Reading

