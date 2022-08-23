Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $6.53

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.77. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 20,235 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.37). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,081,000 after purchasing an additional 635,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after buying an additional 32,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 4.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,138,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after buying an additional 89,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at $16,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

