Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $6.53

Aug 23rd, 2022

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADAGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.77. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 20,235 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.37). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,081,000 after purchasing an additional 635,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after buying an additional 32,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 4.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,138,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after buying an additional 89,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at $16,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

See Also

