Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $63,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Price Performance

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $285.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

