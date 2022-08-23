Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Shares Down 2.4%

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating) was down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.58 and last traded at $32.61. Approximately 82,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 73,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

