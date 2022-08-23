DDKoin (DDK) Market Cap Hits $103,142.62

DDKoin (DDK) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $103,142.62 and approximately $2,948.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000308 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008469 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007391 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005231 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004471 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

