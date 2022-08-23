DeFiner (FIN) Market Cap Achieves $2.48 Million

DeFiner (FIN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $58,240.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,390.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00079593 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,204,590 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org.

Buying and Selling DeFiner

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.