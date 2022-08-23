Dego Finance Trading Down 14.4% This Week (DEGO)

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Dego Finance has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and $3.49 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00009029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,445.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004712 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003831 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128866 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033509 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00075286 BTC.
About Dego Finance
Dego Finance (CRYPTO:DEGO) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
