DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Holdings Increased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276,404 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 3.93% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $416,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,622,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,521,000 after buying an additional 1,011,929 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,525,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,698,000 after purchasing an additional 953,660 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,940,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,055,000 after purchasing an additional 936,681 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,288,000 after acquiring an additional 733,144 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,514,000 after purchasing an additional 709,095 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 1.5 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 93,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $63.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

