Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.22

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Deterra Royalties’s previous final dividend of $0.12.

Deterra Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 75.40, a current ratio of 77.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

In other Deterra Royalties news, insider Julian Andrews 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th.

About Deterra Royalties

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company's principal asset is the Mining Area C Royalty, an iron ore located in the Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also involved in the management and acquisition of a portfolio of royalties across bulk commodities, base metals, and battery metals.

