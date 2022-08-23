DEXTools (DEXT) Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week

DEXTools (DEXT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $417,082.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003823 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00075261 BTC.

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,581,530 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

