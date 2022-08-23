dForce Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.52 Million (DF)

dForce (DF) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, dForce has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce has a market cap of $15.52 million and $991,874.00 worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,399.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00128888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00083210 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce (DF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 429,032,332 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce is dforce.network. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

