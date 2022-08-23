Dfyn Network Price Tops $0.0406 on Top Exchanges (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00774412 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Dfyn Network Profile
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 140,207,681 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Buying and Selling Dfyn Network
