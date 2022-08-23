DGPayment Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $482,044.04 (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, DGPayment has traded down 19% against the dollar. One DGPayment coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DGPayment has a total market capitalization of $482,044.04 and approximately $582,786.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00778701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DGPayment Coin Profile
DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com/blog.
DGPayment Coin Trading
