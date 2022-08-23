DGPayment Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $482,044.04 (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, DGPayment has traded down 19% against the dollar. One DGPayment coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DGPayment has a total market capitalization of $482,044.04 and approximately $582,786.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00778701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DGPayment Coin Profile

DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com/blog.

DGPayment Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DGPayment should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DGPayment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

