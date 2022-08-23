DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.47.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DKS traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.75. The company had a trading volume of 116,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,177. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.