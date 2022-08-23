Digital Reserve Currency Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $287,296.12 and approximately $602.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009072 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00216053 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

