Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.27. 429,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 663,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 412.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.