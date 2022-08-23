Doge Killer (LEASH) Price Down 17.7% This Week

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Doge Killer coin can now be purchased for $477.51 or 0.02235467 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Doge Killer has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Doge Killer has a market cap of $51.40 million and $947,869.00 worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00776417 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Doge Killer
Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken.
