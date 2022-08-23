DOGGY Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $285,482.00 (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $285,482.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00083980 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00768827 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,132,397 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

