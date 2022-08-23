Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Toro by 959.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Toro by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,432. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $112.19.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

