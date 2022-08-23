Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 1,224 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $379.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,608. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.45.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

