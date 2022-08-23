Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $12.38 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,648,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,206,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,321,000 after purchasing an additional 627,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 508,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,029,762. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

