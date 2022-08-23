Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $14.35 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,939,928. The stock has a market cap of $429.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.87.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.