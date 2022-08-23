Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,881,000 after purchasing an additional 842,927 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.3 %

SYY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.