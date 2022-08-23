Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 194 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,140,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,441,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.15. 26,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,146. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.87. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

