Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 17,443 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,443 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after buying an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,659,000 after acquiring an additional 370,543 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.20. 32,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,056. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average of $147.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

