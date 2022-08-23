Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 280 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $139.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,262. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

