Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 320 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.11% of H.B. Fuller worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

FUL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.55. 763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

