Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 857 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $414.65. The company had a trading volume of 188,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,033. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

