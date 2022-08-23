Dragonchain Market Capitalization Reaches $7.50 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Dragonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and $39,951.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,399.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004715 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003792 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00128888 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032857 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00083210 BTC.
Dragonchain Coin Profile
DRGN is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 coins. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
