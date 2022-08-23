Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,433 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

DRE opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

