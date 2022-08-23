Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 567.50 ($6.86) on Friday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 384 ($4.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 675 ($8.16). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 540.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 498.33. The company has a market capitalization of £149.94 million and a P/E ratio of 28,177.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

