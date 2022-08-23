Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 567.50 ($6.86) on Friday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 384 ($4.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 675 ($8.16). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 540.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 498.33. The company has a market capitalization of £149.94 million and a P/E ratio of 28,177.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
About Eagle Eye Solutions Group
