Edgeless Price Down 35.8% This Week (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

Edgeless Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

