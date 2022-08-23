Egretia 1-Day Volume Reaches $18,207.00 (EGT)

Egretia (EGT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Egretia has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $18,207.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003850 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00129713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033216 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00079703 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Egretia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

