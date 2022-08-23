Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $15.23 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00769462 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile
Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com.
Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone
