Elitium (EUM) One Day Volume Tops $928,376.00

Elitium (EUM) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00003946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and $928,376.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About Elitium

EUM is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium.

Elitium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

