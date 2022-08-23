Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Down to $32.89

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.89, but opened at $32.11. Embecta shares last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 340 shares traded.

EMBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Embecta from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

