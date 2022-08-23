Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

NYSE:ESBA opened at $7.92 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

