EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) were up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.48. Approximately 237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

EMX Royalty Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$272.78 million and a P/E ratio of -130.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

