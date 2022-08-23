Enigma Market Cap Hits $180,661.64 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $180,661.64 and $108,870.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00223882 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001545 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009201 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00450899 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

