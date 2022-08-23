Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ENLV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,984. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $96.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Enlivex Therapeutics from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

