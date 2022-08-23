Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ENLV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,984. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $96.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Enlivex Therapeutics from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.