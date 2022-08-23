Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ESVIF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $2.26 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

