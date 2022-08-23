Enzyme (MLN) Achieves Market Cap of $51.81 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $25.41 or 0.00118873 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Enzyme has a market cap of $51.81 million and $6.71 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,378.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00129683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00077924 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,270 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,526 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.