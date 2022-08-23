Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Price Down 4%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.67. 248,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 158,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPOKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 190 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 195 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Down 4.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.