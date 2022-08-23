Eric J. Finnsson Sells 35,000 Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) Director Eric J. Finnsson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $22,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,013 shares in the company, valued at $40,308.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ EAST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,129. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.56.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.49% of Eastside Distilling worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.
