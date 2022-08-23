Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

ERO opened at C$12.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$25.83.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

