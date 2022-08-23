Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 2,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 109,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $961.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
