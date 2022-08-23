Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 2,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 109,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $961.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 34.39% and a return on equity of 95.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

