ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.12-$3.18 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

ESE stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.71. 771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,709. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

