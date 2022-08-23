ESS Tech (GWH) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ESS Tech to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -74.53% -113.49% -8.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ESS Tech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 430 911 32 2.66

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ESS Tech presently has a consensus target price of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 267.81%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 55.63%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its competitors.

44.1% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ESS Tech has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.55 ESS Tech Competitors $671.27 million $23.76 million 0.11

ESS Tech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.